FY2022 EPS Estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 2.97%.

ADRNY has been the topic of several other reports. Cheuvreux cut Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($28.41) to €26.00 ($29.55) in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

