FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Carrefour in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrefour’s FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.59) to €20.50 ($23.30) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.84) to €19.70 ($22.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrefour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.73.
Carrefour Company Profile
Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.
