Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will report ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.36). Fusion Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.07 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

In related news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,070,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,728,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 243,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 88,719 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

