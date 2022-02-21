fuboTV (FUBO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect fuboTV to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

fuboTV stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. fuboTV has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

