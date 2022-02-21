FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $671.29 Million

Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will announce sales of $671.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $675.27 million and the lowest is $667.30 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $626.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

FCN stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a twelve month low of $107.17 and a twelve month high of $157.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

