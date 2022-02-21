Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.73 billion-$5.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.77 billion.Fortive also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.130 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.75. 99,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.38. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.04 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research lowered Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.50.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,440,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,861,000 after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 620,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,344,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Fortive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Fortive by 430.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 41,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

