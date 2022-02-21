Formation Fi Price Hits $0.0220 on Exchanges (FORM)

Formation Fi (CURRENCY:FORM) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $347,136.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00044458 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,721.59 or 0.06968049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,977.81 or 0.99794470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00049021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00051926 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi

