Flixxo (FLIXX) Reaches Market Cap of $870,927.05

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Flixxo has a total market capitalization of $870,927.05 and approximately $124.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flixxo Coin Profile

Flixxo (FLIXX) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flixxo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flixxo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flixxo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

