First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. First Guaranty Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from First Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

