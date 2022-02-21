First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $223,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.03. 7,585,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average is $121.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

