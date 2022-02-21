First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,199,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 886,686 shares of company stock valued at $83,663,860. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHD traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.78. 2,724,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.84.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.72%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

