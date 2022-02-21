First Financial Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,413,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,318,565. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.25. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $84.33 and a 52-week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

