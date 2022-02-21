FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $163.36 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $430.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

