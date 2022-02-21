FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $143.55 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.57 and a 52 week high of $151.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.