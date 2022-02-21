FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.88 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,306 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 221,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $57.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. The company has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

