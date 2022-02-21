FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.88. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.