FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF accounts for 3.2% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $176.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.47. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $149.33 and a 52-week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

