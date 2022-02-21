FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.77. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $60.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st.

