FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS opened at $151.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

