Financial Review: Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) vs. Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Sirius XM has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Sirius XM and Vistas Media Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sirius XM 2 2 4 0 2.25 Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sirius XM presently has a consensus price target of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.58%. Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.94%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Sirius XM.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sirius XM and Vistas Media Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sirius XM $8.04 billion 2.96 $131.00 million $0.07 86.14 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Sirius XM has higher revenue and earnings than Vistas Media Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Sirius XM and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sirius XM 3.70% -55.35% 13.24% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Sirius XM shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sirius XM shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sirius XM beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded on May 17, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Vistas Media Acquisition

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

