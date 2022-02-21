Filecoin (FIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.24 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 billion and $328.90 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $19.48 or 0.00051292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00044131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.88 or 0.06949898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,746.30 or 0.99373066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00049146 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 166,367,731 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

