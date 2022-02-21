Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832,112 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,092,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 117.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 5,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ferguson from £155 ($209.74) to £140 ($189.45) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,794.33.

Ferguson stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.11. The stock had a trading volume of 25,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,553. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.93.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

