Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives $51.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSS shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after buying an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter worth about $5,787,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.41. 384,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

