Exeedme (XED) Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 21st. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $15.61 million and $8.17 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.89 or 0.06922680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.32 or 1.00024194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051796 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

