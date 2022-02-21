Exeedme 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.17 Million (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC on popular exchanges. Exeedme has a market cap of $15.61 million and $8.17 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Exeedme has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043538 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,615.89 or 0.06922680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,796.32 or 1.00024194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00048578 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051796 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

