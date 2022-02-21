Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.55 Million

Analysts expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce sales of $11.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.80 million and the lowest is $11.30 million. Exagen reported sales of $12.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year sales of $47.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $47.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $57.27 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Several research firms have weighed in on XGN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Exagen from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 17,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,937. Exagen has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $138.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.62, a quick ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis bought a new stake in Exagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exagen by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 106,908 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exagen by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 25,341 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exagen by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

