Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Holdings Increased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 16.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eversource Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 861,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,402,000 after acquiring an additional 90,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.57.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.81. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $76.64 and a 1 year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.08%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

