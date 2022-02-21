Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
