Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVLO shares. Chardan Capital raised Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $3.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 34,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,566,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 255,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 560,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

