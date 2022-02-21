Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.25 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.Estée Lauder Companies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.430-$7.580 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $302.99. 1,024,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,700. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $278.28 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EL. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $360.32.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,315 shares of company stock valued at $23,085,155. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

