Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.460-$13.940 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $353.53.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $315.43. 270,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.00. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $254.63 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $854,643.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,729,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

