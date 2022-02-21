ERn Financial LLC Takes $4.23 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 166,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises about 1.1% of ERn Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,258,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 245,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 25,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.50. 912,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $27.31.

