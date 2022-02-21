ERn Financial LLC Purchases 4,463 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5,371.4% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.91. 17,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,829. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

