ERn Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.61. The company had a trading volume of 310,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,500. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $226.78 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.