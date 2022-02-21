ERn Financial LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 420.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 45.7% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 57.9% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.96. 162,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,482. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $91.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

