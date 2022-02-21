ERn Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

ERn Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,824,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,429,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares during the last quarter.

VTI traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.37. 7,007,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.48. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $194.11 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

