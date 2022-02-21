ERn Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 11,275 Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

ERn Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $714,000.

PEJ stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,774. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

