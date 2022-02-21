Ergo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.59 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00007667 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $96.69 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,394.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,747.09 or 0.06973305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00289206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.51 or 0.00785668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00071603 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00008508 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.50 or 0.00404890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00219750 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Buying and Selling Ergo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.