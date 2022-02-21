Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Given a C$95.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$102.69.

Equitable Group stock opened at C$76.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$59.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$71.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$103.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.85%.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total transaction of C$318,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at C$6,182,395.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $526,744.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

