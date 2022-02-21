EPR Properties (EPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.