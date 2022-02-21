EPR Properties (EPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect EPR Properties to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of EPR stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 361.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $48.72. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,307.87%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.
EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EPR Properties (EPR)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.