EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 77,899 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,899 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.77 on Monday, reaching $219.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,007,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $231.75 and its 200 day moving average is $232.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.