EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 296,142 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 90.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 296,142 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $25,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,162. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

