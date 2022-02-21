EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 158,876 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 84.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 158,876 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.2% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $44,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,229,750. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.