EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,703 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $346.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,526,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $362.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61.
Home Depot Company Profile
The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.
