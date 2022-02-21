EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,156 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,700,000 after purchasing an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $48.86. 21,103,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

