EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $31.90 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,576 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.9% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

NYSE HCA traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $244.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,565,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,129. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.13 and a 52 week high of $269.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.