EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 99.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,874 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after purchasing an additional 735,385 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,959,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,149,000 after purchasing an additional 282,863 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after purchasing an additional 513,350 shares during the period. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,542,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,003,000 after purchasing an additional 23,199 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.95. 71,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,427. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

