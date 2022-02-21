Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENR opened at $34.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on ENR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Energizer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 213.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 54.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,221,000 after purchasing an additional 91,559 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Energizer by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

