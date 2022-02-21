Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,115 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.43. 8,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,071. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.83.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.