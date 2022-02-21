Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $351,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of ITOT traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,622,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,023. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00.

