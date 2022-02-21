Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $32.75 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,543,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,371. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $85.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.63.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.